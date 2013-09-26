WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund urged the United States on Thursday to quickly resolve debates in Congress over shutting down the government and raising the legal borrowing limit on the nation's debt.

"This is important for the continuation of the recovery of the United States, and beyond that, in the global economy," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters.

The Democratic-led Senate is on track to vote on Saturday for legislation to avert government agency shutdowns. But the Republican-led House of Representatives was set for tough fights as Republicans try to use the bills to gut President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.

Failure to raise the debt limit before the government runs out of cash could force the United States to default on its debt. Rice said the Fund had no calculations to share about how U.S. failure to pass the bills could impact the global economy.

