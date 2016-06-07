New York sues Charter, alleges Time Warner fraud on internet speeds
NEW YORK New York filed a lawsuit on Wednesday accusing Charter Communications Inc of short-changing customers who were promised faster internet speeds than it could deliver.
WASHINGTON The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it had launched a patent infringement investigation into the import and sale of certain portable electronic devices utilizing haptic technology.
It said the investigation was based on a complaint filed by Immersion Corp. The agency said it had identified Apple Inc and AT&T Mobility, a subsidiary of AT&T Inc, as respondents.
Activision Blizzard Inc said on Wednesday it was creating a consumer products division to tap into the popularity of its videogame franchises, including "Call of Duty", "Overwatch" and "World of Warcraft".
YOKOHAMA, Japan Nissan Motor Co has taken a step back into gasoline hybrids with its Note e-Power model, which the Japanese automaker hopes will act as a gateway for drivers who will later shift to all-electric cars.