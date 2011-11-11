LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Immortals" brought in $1.4 million in midnight showings, according to studio estimates.

The sword and sandals epic screened in 900 locations. It expands to 3,100 theaters over the weekend.

By way of comparison, last summer's "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" brought in $1.3 million in 1,024 theaters on its way to a $54.8 million debut.

Relativity projects that its $75 million after tax rebates swords-and-sandals action film will crack a middling $25 million on its opening weekend, but the studio seems enthused by the late screening figures.

The blood splattered 3D film stars up and comers Henry Cavill and Freida Pinto and veterans like John Hurt and Mickey Rourke. Tarsem Singh ("The Cell") directs.

It will face off against Oscar contender "J. Edgar" and Adam Sandler's critically panned "Jack & Jill."