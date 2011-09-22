Immunomedics Inc said on Thursday that the U.S. health regulator put a partial hold on the company's pancreatic cancer drug trial after a patient was given an incorrect dose.

Immunomedics, which develops antibody-based products for treatment of cancer, autoimmune and other diseases, said the patient was inadvertently given a higher dose of the drug, clivatuzumab tetraxetan.

The company clarified that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision was not based on safety issues of the drug.

Immunomedics added that the patient is still enrolled in the trial phase Ib/II, but has not received any further dose.

Shares of Morris Plains, New Jersey-based Immunomedics closed down 6 percent at $3.50 on Thursday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)