Impax Laboratories Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved Rytary, its drug for treating Parkinson's disease, two years after initially rejecting it.

Rytary is a long-acting oral capsule formulation of carbidopa-levodopa, the standard of care for Parkinson's, which is characterized by reduced dopamine levels in the brain.

Existing forms of oral levodopa are effective for only up to four hours following a single dose. Steady levodopa administration can only be achieved through permanent implantation of a tube in the small intestine.

Impax, whose shares were up 13 percent at $35 in early trading on Thursday, said it expected Rytary to be available for commercial distribution in February.

The market for Parkinson's therapies is expected to grow as the U.S. population ages. About 1 million Americans live with the disease, more than the number of people diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy and Lou Gehrig's disease combined, according to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation.

In its initial rejection of the drug in 2013, the FDA cited issues with Impax's manufacturing plant in Hayward, California.

Impax then shifted production to Taiwan, but the FDA also raised concerns about this factory.

The FDA's rejection cost Impax its partnership with GlaxosmithKline, which terminated its agreement to market the drug outside United States and Taiwan.

Cowen & Co analyst Ken Cacciatore said last month that Rytary looked promising compared with carbidopa/levodopa and Novartis AG's Stalevo in mild to moderate cases.

Cacciatore, noting the drug could achieve the same benefits as existing treatments with less-frequent dosing, estimated it could achieve annual U.S. sales of at least $300 million.

Leerink analyst Jason Gerberry has said Impax could price Rytary at $12 a day, comparable to Stalevo's price of $9-$15.

Other Parkinson's drugs in development include Neuroderm Ltd's injectable liquid formulation of levodopa/carbidopa and Acorda Therapeutics Inc's CVT-301.

AbbVie Inc has said it expects the FDA to decide in April on its drug, Duodopa, which is already available in Canada.

(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala and Shailesh Kuber in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)