Boston Scientific recalls Lotus Valve heart devices
Boston Scientific Corp said on Thursday it was recalling its Lotus range of heart devices, citing reports of problems with the locking mechanism, sending its shares down as much as 7.4 percent.
Generic drug company Impax Laboratories Inc said it agreed to settle a lawsuit with French drugmaker Sanofi SA regarding the production and sale of the generic versions of two kidney disease drugs.
According to the terms of the settlement, Sanofi unit Genzyme agreed to grant Impax a license to sell a generic version of Renvela tablets by March 16, 2014.
Genzyme also agreed to license Impax to sell generic Renagel by September 16, 2014.
The two drugs had net sales of $392 million in the first half of 2012, Impax said in a statement.
Impax shares closed at $23.67 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Boston Scientific Corp said on Thursday it was recalling its Lotus range of heart devices, citing reports of problems with the locking mechanism, sending its shares down as much as 7.4 percent.
CVS Health Corp said its pharmacy chain had removed artificial trans fats, which have been linked to rising rates of heart diseases, from its store-branded food products well ahead of a June 2018 federal deadline.
SHANGHAI China has updated list of medicines covered by basic medical insurance schemes, a long-awaited fillip for drugmakers in the world's second-largest drug market where many new drugs have been kept out of patients' reach because of high costs.