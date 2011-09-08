JOHANNESBURG Shares in Impala Platinum (IMPJ.J), the world's second largest platinum producer, fell over four percent on Thursday after a report in the official state newspaper that Zimbabwe's government has started the process to suspend the license of its Zimplats (ZIM.AX) there.

Implats' shares were down 3.90 percent at 1210 GMT to 169.09 rand after earlier sliding over four percent.

The company has been locked in a dispute with the Zimbabwean government over rules to surrender 51 percent of its local stake to black investors and Empowerment Minister Saviour Kasukuwere was quoted in the Herald newspaper as saying that his ministry would initiate the process to suspend the license.

