Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in second half of 2018: CEO
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
MILAN Builder Salini, which owns just under 30 percent of Impregilo IPGI.MI, on Wednesday offered 4 euros cash for each ordinary share it does not own in Italy's largest construction group, valuing the entire company around 1.6 billion euros.
Salini managed to win control of Impregilo's board in the summer of last year after a bitter tussle with the Gavio group, which also owns just under 30 percent of the construction company.
Banca IMI, Natixis and Rothschild acted as financial advisers for the takeover bid, Salini said in a statement.
The offer, which includes a premium of 4.6 percent over Impregilo share's price of 3.8259 euros on Wednesday, regards 70.16 percent of Impregilo capital, the statement said.
The bidder said its offer aims to support a further development of Impregilo through a more efficient management of the company, adding it plans a tie-up with the Salini group in the future through a merger of the two groups.
The takeover offer is subject to reaching a majority stake in Impregilo, Salini said, adding he does not plan to delist the company should the offer be successful.
LONDON A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
SAO PAULO A unit of Brazil's TRX Holding Investimentos has entered a joint venture to buy and renovate multi-family housing projects in the United States, hoping to profit from the residential rental market in the world's largest economy.