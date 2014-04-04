Shares of TPG Capital Management-backed IMS Health Holdings Inc (IMS.N) rose as much as 14 percent in their trading debut, valuing the healthcare information company at up to $7.55 billion.

IMS Health's IPO raised about $1.30 billion after the offering was priced at $20 per share, above the midpoint of its expected price range of $18-$21 per share.

The IPO marks the second-biggest U.S. offering so far this year, after Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC.N), the auto-finance unit of Spanish bank Santander (SAN.MC), raised $1.8 billion in January.

IMS Health's shares opened at $22.18 and touched a high of $22.75 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

The company provides prescription data to drugmakers, medical device companies, government agencies and policymakers and also publishes analytical reports on the global healthcare industry.

IMS Health was taken private in 2010 by TPG Capital, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Leonard Green & Partners LP for $5.2 billion, including debt.

IMS Health has been highly acquisitive, buying 11 companies since its buyout. Five of these - Pygargus, Incential Software, 360 Vantage, Semantelli and Appature - were acquired in 2013.

The company's operating income rose to $276 million in the nine months ended September 30 from $173 million a year earlier. Revenue increased 4 percent to $1.87 billion.

It had a total debt of $4.96 billion as of December 31, according to the company's IPO filing.

IMS plans to use the IPO proceeds for debt repayment and general corporate purposes.

JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were lead underwriters to the offering.

(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)