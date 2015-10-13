Destructive weed threatens U.S. corn fields
WINTERSET, IOWA A U.S. government program designed to convert farmland to wildlife habitat has triggered the spread of a fast-growing weed that threatens to strangle crops in America's rural heartland.
Astronauts on the International Space Station inserted an effervescent tablet in a floating ball of water to test a new device that can record four times the resolution of a normal high definition camera.
NASA said higher resolution images and frame rate videos from the new RED Epic Dragon camera can provide more information when used in scientific experiments.
LONDON, Scientists have found evidence of how ancient Britain separated from Europe in what they are dubbing "Brexit 1.0" - a flooding event that happened in two stages thousands of years ago.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. United Launch Alliance has dropped the price of its workhorse Atlas 5 rocket flights by about one-third in response to mounting competition from rival SpaceX and others, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.