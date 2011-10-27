LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The 27th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards will take place on February 25 in a tent on the beach in Santa Monica, Film Independent announced on Thursday.

The announcement keeps the Spirit Awards in its traditional time and location -- the afternoon before the Oscars on the beach -- for the second consecutive year. Film Independent had moved the show to a Friday night and to a rooftop in downtown Los Angeles for its 25th Spirit Awards two years ago, but the move met with mixed reactions from those accustomed to the afternoon seaside event.

FIND also announced that IFC will air the broadcast premiere of the Spirit Awards the same evening, at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.

Spirit Awards nominations will be announced on Tuesday, November 29. Final voting will be done by members of Film Independent and is open to all past winners and nominees.