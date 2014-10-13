Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
BRUSSELS European Union antitrust regulators cleared on Monday a 758-million-euro ($961.07 million) bid by world No. 1 home appliances maker Whirlpool for 60 percent of Italian peer Indesit.
The acquisition will further expand Whirlpool's presence beyond its U.S. market.
The European Commission said the deal would not hurt competition.
"The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns, given that many alternative Major domestic appliances suppliers exist in the European Economic Area and at national level," the EU competition authority said.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.