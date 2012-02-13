MUMBAI Carmakers in India are spending billions of dollars to ramp up production capacity in Asia's third-largest economy, but as sales head toward a decline this year, the industry is speeding towards oversupply.

Buoyed by 30 percent sales growth in previous years, global giants such as Ford, Peugeot and General Motors have embarked on expansion plans in the country, that could mean capacity exceeds demand by around 40 percent.

Below are the expansion plans of major automakers in India.

Company Name Installed capacity Planned Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) 1,200,000 1,250,000 Hyundai (005380.KS) 630,000 40,000 Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) 550,000 Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHM.NS) 300,000 *** General Motors (GM.N) 225,000 185,000 Ford (F.N) 200,000 240,000 Renault Nissan (7201.T) 200,000 200,000 Fiat FIA.MI 200,000 Toyota (7203.T) 160,000 150,000 Honda (7267.T) 160,000 20,000 Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) 130,000 Hindustan Motors (HMTR.NS) 12,000 Daimler (DAIGn.DE) 10,000 PSA Peugeot (PEUP.PA) 170,000

NOTE: Mahindra, India's largest utility vehicles manufacturer, is in the process of a $1 billion capacity expansion across its farm equipment and automotive sectors, but has not provided details of the investment.

