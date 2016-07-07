COIMBATORE, India - A three-year-old elephant, grieving over the death of its mother following a fight with another animal on Wednesday, refused to leave her body, forest officials said.

A team of workers rushed to the site after learning the calf continued to cling to its mother's body for more than 24 hours.

"We want to know the reason why the elephant has died," said environmentalist Mohammad Saleem. "But until and unless the post-mortem is done, we can't know the reason, and until and unless the elephant calf moves, the post-mortem cannot be done,"

Rescue workers were waiting for the calf to leave the body before it starts to decay.