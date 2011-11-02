Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan of India arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of 'Ra One' in Toronto October 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Vishal Singh (2nd R), 38, sits in his living room with his 35-year-old wife Ruchi Singh (R), 15-year-old daughter Simran (L) and five-year-old son Aryan in Lucknow October 24, 2011. Singh is a fan of the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and has more than 22,000 pictures of the star in his possession. Singh's house, which he calls 'Shahrukh palace,' and even his workplace, are covered with posters featuring the actor. Singh even changed his name to Vishahrukh Khan as a display of his love for the actor. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

LUCKNOW, India Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has a legion of fans all over the world, but not many will be able to beat Vishal Singh's obsession with the star.

The 38-year-old Indian businessman has plastered every square inch of his house with Khan's pictures and spent his honeymoon waiting outside the actor's house in Mumbai, hoping to catch a glimpse of his idol.

"I will do anything that will make Shah Rukh Khan happy," Singh, who runs a homeopathic medicine business from Lucknow city, told Reuters.

Singh's house is a shrine to Khan. There are cutouts of Khan on the ceiling, the television and even on cushions. Singh has even changed his name to Vishahrukh Khan.

"No one can be like Shah Rukh Khan, but I wanted my name to have his name. My children are named Simran and Aryan, which is his son's name," he said. Simran is the female lead in one of Khan's biggest movies.

His family was initially less than impressed with his adoration of the star, Singh said.

"My parents were very worried about me, but now they know that my love for Shah Rukh will never end," he added.

Khan has met his fan several times, including on Singh's honeymoon, when Singh drove more than 1,300 km (810 miles) with his wife to Mumbai. Khan has not returned the favor as yet, even though he's promised to visit Singh's home.

"I've been wanting to open up a store of homeopathic medicines, but I won't open it until Shah Rukh comes and cuts the ribbon," he said.

Khan, 46, is one of India's most revered stars, and his latest film, "Ra.One," opened to packed houses during the Indian festival of Diwali last week. Singh will watch the movie for the fourth time in a week on Wednesday, which is Khan's birthday.

"We'll cut a cake, dance and watch the movie. We'll celebrate our love for him," he said.

(Reporting by Pawan Kumar in Lucknow; additional reporting and writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai; editing by Matthias Williams and Elaine Lies)