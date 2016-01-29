Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley would get away with letting his borrowing targets slip when he presents his annual budget next month, according to the overwhelming majority of economists in a Reuters poll.

Following are the results of a Reuters poll on the 2016/2017 Indian budget, conducted January 19-28.

1) What is your forecast for the federal deficit target

(as a percentage of GDP):

In 2016/17 In 2017/18

Median 3.7 3.5

Highest 4.5 4.0

Lowest 3.5 3.0

No. of forecasts 28 24

2) What is your forecast of gross borrowing for 2016/17

(in trillions of rupees)?

Median 6.49

Highest 7.00

Lowest 5.80

No. Of forecasts 12

3) Would markets and ratings agencies accept some slippage in the 2016/17 fiscal deficit (from the 3.5 percent/GDP foreseen a year ago) to allow the government to maintain pro-growth spending policies?

Twenty-six said yes, three said no

4) What is the most pressing budget priority?

Fifteen said investment in infrastructure

Six said fiscal consolidation

Six said overhauling the tax system

None said reforming social spending

Three said others

5) Do you expect this to be Arun Jaitley's last budget?

Nine said yes, 18 said no

6) If yes, who should replace him?

Nine said technocrat, 4 said politician

7) Would Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan be a suitable finance minister in your view?

Fourteen said yes, eleven said no

