Allianz targets Australia's QBE with informal bid: sources
SYDNEY/FRANKFURT Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover approach to QBE Insurance , Australia's biggest insurer, but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.
MUMBAI An up to $261 million share sale in Castrol India Ltd (CAST.NS) by BP Plc (BP.L) due to take place on Wednesday according to a term sheet seen by Reuters had not taken place as of the end of the trading day, according to exchange data.
BP, which owns a majority stake in Castrol India, had been due to sell an up to 8.53 percent stake including an upsize option, according to the term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
A spokesman for BP declined to comment.
Banking sources in India said they were not aware of a share sale having been launched.
(Reporting by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Mark Potter)
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
CHICAGO U.S. agricultural commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland Co has agreed to sell its Crop Risk Services (CRS) insurance business for $127.5 million to Validus Holdings Ltd , the companies announced on Monday.