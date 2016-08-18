India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gestures as he addresses a gathering during a seminar on 'Income Declaration Scheme-2016' in Ahmedabad, India, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI No decision has yet been reached to appoint India's next central bank governor, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday amid mounting expectations that a replacement will be chosen soon to replace Raghuram Rajan.

"We will let you know when we decide," Jaitley told reporters as he returned to the finance ministry from what aides said was a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "You will come to know the conclusion, not the process."

(Reporting by CK Nayak; Writing by Douglas Busvine, Editing by Rupam Jain)