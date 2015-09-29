MUMBAI Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said one of the most important factors behind its larger-than-expected 50 basis points rate cut on Tuesday was slowing global economic growth.

Rajan, at a conference call with analysts, said the RBI's decisions were driven by fundamentals and trying to avoid under-shooting or over-shooting its inflation targets, adding the central bank did not have a "shock and awe" approach.

The comments came after the RBI cut its policy interest rate to a 4-1/2 year low of 6.75 percent on Tuesday.

