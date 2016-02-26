The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai, India, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The Indian government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means

advances in the week ended Feb. 19, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier as well.

State governments had 31.16 billion rupees ($453.8 million) loans from the RBI in the week ended Feb. 19, compared with 22.77 billion rupees in the previous

week, the release showed.

($1 = 68.6700 Indian rupees)

