A woman cries after her grandson, who consumed spurious meals at a school on Tuesday, died at a hospital in the eastern Indian city of Patna July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A sick girl rests at a hospital after consuming contaminated school meals in the eastern Indian city of Patna July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Women sit next to their sick children who consumed spurious meals at a school on Tuesday, at a hospital in the eastern Indian city of Patna July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan

Asha Devi holds her head while sitting next to her sick daughter Savita (R) who consumed spurious meals at a school on Tuesday, at a hospital in the eastern Indian city of Patna July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan

PATNA, India At least 25 Indian children died and dozens needed hospital treatment after apparently being poisoned by a school meal, sparking violent protests and angry allegations of blame.

The children aged four to 12 fell ill on Tuesday after consuming a lunch of rice, soybean and lentils in the impoverished eastern state of Bihar.

The school, at Mashrakh village in the district of Chapra, provided free meals under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, the world's largest school feeding program involving 120 million children.

Medical teams treating the children said they suspected the food had been contaminated with insecticide.

"It appears to be a case of poisoning but we will have to wait for forensic reports ... Had it been a case of (natural) food poisoning, so many children would not have died," Poonam Kumari, local government administrator at the village, told Reuters by phone from Mashrakh.

"The administration has helped cremate 21 children and, unfortunately, four more children have to be cremated," she said, adding that the remainder of a total of 48 children who consumed the contaminated food were being treated in Patna.

"We feel that some kind of insecticide was either accidentally or intentionally mixed in the food, but that will be clear through investigations," said R.K. Singh, medical superintendent at the children's hospital in state capital Patna.

"We prepared antidotes and treated the children for organophosphorous poisoning," he said.

Organophosphorus compounds are used as pesticides.

The state government said it was investigating the cause of the disaster.

ACCUSATIONS

The school headmistress fled after the deaths became known and was dismissed, P.K. Shahi, Bihar's education minister, told a news conference.

"In spite of the cook's complaint (over the smell of cooking oil used for the food), the headmistress insisted on its use and the cook made the food. The children had also complained about the food to the cook," Shahi said.

Opposition parties accused the Janata Dal party-led government of acting too slowly to hospitalize the children and dozens of people took to the streets to protest, television channels showed.

Demonstrators pelted a police station with stones, set ablaze buses and other vehicles, chanted slogans denouncing the state government and burned effigies of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"This is an out-and-out case of poisoning and the facts which are unfolding clearly, prima facie, point out complicity of political conspiracy," Shahi told Reuters.

"I feel that the government completely failed vis-a-vis the evacuation of the affected children," said Rajiv Pratap Rudy, a spokesman for main federal opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, said.

"As soon as my boy returned from school, we rushed to the hospital with him," said Raja Yadav, the father of one schoolboy. "He was vomiting and he said his stomach was aching."

Three of the children being treated in the hospital were in critical condition, doctors and Shahi said.

Kumar has ordered an inquiry into the incident and has offered 200,000 rupees ($3,400) to the families of those who have died, state food minister Shyam Rajak said.

Bihar, bordering Nepal, is one of the most impoverished states in India, according to government data.

Kumar came to power in 2005, ousting a government which had been blamed for rampant corruption and sluggish growth in the poor eastern state.

Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife, Rabri Devi, had led the Rashtriya Janata Dal government of Bihar for more than 15 years. Both have been charged in several corruption cases, but deny the allegations.

(Reporting by Annie Banerji, Mayank Bhardwaj and Anurag Kotoky; editing by Andrew Roche)