Integra offers to buy J&J's Codman business for $1.05 billion
Medical device maker Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it has offered to buy Johnson & Johnson's Codman neurosurgery business for $1.05 billion in cash.
NEW DELHI France's Dassault (AVMD.PA) has placed the lowest bid to supply India with 126 fighter jets in a closely watched multi-billion dollar deal, two government sources said on Tuesday.
The tender is being fought between Dassault's Rafale jet and Eurofighter's Typhoon. Further commercial negotiations will take place before a deal is signed, the sources said.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Nigam Prusty; writing by Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Malini Menon)
Medical device maker Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it has offered to buy Johnson & Johnson's Codman neurosurgery business for $1.05 billion in cash.
Procter & Gamble Co's shares hit a two-year high at open on Wednesday after activist investor Nelson Peltz-led hedge fund disclosed a big stake in the consumer goods giant, raising hopes of more cost cuts or a possible breakup of the company.
TOKYO Shares in Toshiba Corp skidded on Wednesday after the conglomerate said it would book a $6.3 billion hit to its U.S. nuclear unit and may sell a majority stake in its prized flash-memory chip unit as it scrambles for cash to stay in business.