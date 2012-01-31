NEW DELHI France's Dassault (AVMD.PA) has placed the lowest bid to supply India with 126 fighter jets in a closely watched multi-billion dollar deal, two government sources said on Tuesday.

The tender is being fought between Dassault's Rafale jet and Eurofighter's Typhoon. Further commercial negotiations will take place before a deal is signed, the sources said.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Nigam Prusty; writing by Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Malini Menon)