NEW DELHI A rating downgrade of the United States, by Standard & Poor's, is not a cause of alarm, Chief Economic Adviser to India's Finance Ministry Kaushik Basu said on Monday.

Shares across Asia fell sharply on Monday despite efforts by global policymakers to stem a collapse in investor confidence after S&P downgraded U.S. credit rating from AAA to AA+ last week.

In early trade, the Indian shares fell 2.5 percent on Monday, while the Indian rupee weakened past 45 to the dollar for the first time in five weeks following a global equities rout.

In an announcement early on Monday before the markets opened for trading, India's central bank said it would ensure adequate rupee and forex liquidity, a move to calm the jittery markets.

