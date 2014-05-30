NEW DELHI India's fiscal deficit during the 2013/14 fiscal year that ended in March was 5.08 trillion rupees ($86.08 billion)), or equivalent to 4.5 percent of the country's gross domestic product, government data showed on Friday.

The deficit is lower than the downwardly revised estimate of 4.6 percent provided by the government in the federal budget in February and is narrower than 4.9 percent a year earlier.

Net tax receipts were 8.16 trillion rupees and total expenditure was 15.6 trillion rupees during the fiscal year, the data showed.

