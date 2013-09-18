NEW DELHI Foreign direct investment inflows into India rose an annual 12.9 percent in July to $1.66 billion, the government said in statement released late on Tuesday, the highest monthly inflow for three months.

FDI inflows were $1.47 billion in July last year.

For the first four months of the current fiscal year, FDI inflows were up 20 percent from a year earlier to $7.05 billion, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in the statement.

FDI inflows had declined to $22.42 billion in the fiscal year ended March 2013, from $35.12 billion in the previous year.

