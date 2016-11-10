Any UK-U.S. trade deal will put Britain first: PM May
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday any trade deal agreed with the United States would put British interests and values first.
NEW DELHI India needs to roll out the proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) by Sept. 16, 2017, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday.
Jaitley added that the government was aiming to implement the new sales tax next April.
Under a law passed by parliament for the tax's implementation, some of the existing levies would expire after Sept. 16.
NEW YORK A federal judge has blocked litigation that the trustee liquidating Bernard Madoff's firm said could undermine a $7.2 billion settlement meant to benefit the Ponzi schemer's former customers.
FRANKFURT/LONDON German regulators will meet more than 20 foreign banks on Monday to spell out requirements for moving some operations to Frankfurt, people familiar with the matter said, as the city accelerates plans to win over business from London after Brexit.