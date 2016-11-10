India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gestures as he addresses a gathering during a seminar on 'Income Declaration Scheme-2016' in Ahmedabad, India, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI India needs to roll out the proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) by Sept. 16, 2017, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday.

Jaitley added that the government was aiming to implement the new sales tax next April.

Under a law passed by parliament for the tax's implementation, some of the existing levies would expire after Sept. 16.

