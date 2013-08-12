Workers polish metal tiffin boxes at a workshop in an industrial area in Mumbai August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A workers sits on iron rods with different size markings at a warehouse in an industrial area in Mumbai August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

NEW DELHI India's industrial production contracted 2.2 percent in June, more-than-expected from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected output to shrink 1.2 percent annually. May's output growth was revised down to an annual 2.9 percent contraction from 1.6 percent earlier.

Manufacturing sector, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, shrank 2.2 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said.

Capital goods production, a barometer for investments in the economy, contracted an annual 6.6 percent in June from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Anand Basu)