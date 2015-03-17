Weekly jobless claims fall less than expected
WASHINGTON, March 30 - The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell less than expected last week, suggesting some loss of momentum in a labor market that continues to tighten.
NEW DELHI India's current account deficit will "hopefully" be less than 1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the fiscal year that begins in April, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told lawmakers on Tuesday.
The deficit narrowed to 1.6 percent in the October-December quarter from 2 percent a quarter earlier on the back of slumping oil prices. Analysts said it should move into surplus in early 2015 for the first time in eight years.
WASHINGTON The Trump administration is seeking mainly limited changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing an administrative draft proposal circulated in Congress by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.