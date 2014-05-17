WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama called India's outgoing Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday to thank him for developing deeper relations with the United States, a day after Singh's political party was swept from power.

On Friday, Obama called Singh's successor, opposition leader Narendra Modi, and invited him to Washington at a mutually agreeable time.

Obama, who hosted Singh at a White House state dinner in his first term, thanked him for "his critical role in transforming and deepening the U.S.-India strategic partnership and our cooperation on global challenges," a White House statement said.

"The president conveyed his appreciation for Dr. Singh's friendship, noting that he looked forward to further expanding the strong relationship between the United States and India with Prime Minister-Elect Narendra Modi," the statement said.

