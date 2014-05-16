Opposition candidate Narendra Modi will be the next prime minister of India, with counting trends on Friday showing his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headed for the country's most resounding election victory in 30 years.

Modi has promised to unblock stalled investments in power, road and rail projects to revive economic growth that has fallen to a decade low of below 5 percent.

Count of voting at local time 1344 (0814 GMT):

** BJP-led alliance ahead in 340 seats, BJP in 286 seats

** Congress-led alliance leading in 57 seats, Congress in 44 seats

** Seats needed for majority - 272

(Source: NDTV)

=========================

Updates:

** Outgoing Prime Minister Manmohan Singh calls Modi to congratulate him on his party's victory.

** "India has won, good days are about to come," Narendra Modi says in a tweet that is retweeted a record number of times in India. Celebrations begin at BJP offices across India.

** BJP on course for strongest showing by an Indian political party since 1984. Congress party headed towards its worst seat tally in India's election history.

** "We accept defeat. We are ready to sit in the opposition," senior Congress leader and spokesman Rajeev Shukla tells reporters at party headquarters in New Delhi.

** Modi triumphs in both his Vadodara seat and in the holy city of Varanasi, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

** BJP ahead in 10 of 14 seats in northeastern Assam state, where dozens of Muslims villagers were killed in a massacre earlier in the month.

** Arun Jaitley, widely seen as India's next finance minister if the BJP-led alliance wins, trailing in Amritsar, in the state of Punjab.

** Senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj wins from her Madhya Pradesh constituency. Former party president Nitin Gadkari wins in Nagpur in the western state of Maharashtra, where the BJP and its allies are leading in 43 of 48 seats.

** Rajnath Singh, president of the BJP, congratulated Modi on the party's "landslide" victory in a tweet.

** BJP and its allies ahead in 70 of 80 seats in India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh. In the capital, New Delhi, the party is headed for a clean sweep, leading in all seven seats.

** "My blessings are there. The country will develop. My blessings are there," says Modi's 95-year-old mother.

** Indian shares rally to record highs, rupee strengthens to

11-month high against the U.S. dollar. The benchmark BSE index pares gains but to stand 2 percent higher, at 1339 IST

(0809 GMT).

** Pankaj Murarka, head of equities at Axis Asset Management in Mumbai says: "This is the best thing that could have happened for the market, we couldn't have asked for anything better than this ... This is the beginning of a new growth cycle of India, this is the beginning of new bull market."

** In Modi home state of Gujarat, BJP on course to win all 26 parliamentary seats.

** Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, scion of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, narrowly leads in his Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

** Jayalalithaa Jayaram's AIADMK party is leading in 36 of 39 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu. In the eastern state of West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress party is leading in 32 of 42 seats.

** Former Infosys executives Nandan Nilekani, representing Congress, and V. Balakrishnan, of the Aam Aadmi Party, lose in high-tech and outsourcing hub Bangalore.

** Congress party president Sonia Gandhi wins from her Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

** India's Aam Aadmi Party, or "Common Man's Party", leads in five seats.

** Industrialist Naveen Jindal trails in his bid to be re-elected from Kurukshetra constituency in northern Haryana state.

** Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken admits to errors in the campaign. "I think that we were not able to convey to the people the amount of work we have done ... that needed to be communicated more to the people," he said.

=========================

NOTES:

Results for the 543 seats in the lower house of parliament are being counted at 989 centers across the country.

Source for results: Election Commission website, TV news channels.

(Compiled by Aditya Kalra and Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Douglas Busvine)