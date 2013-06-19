A boy extends his hands to catch money after selling floating watermelons from the flooded waters of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Shopkeepers wait for customers underneath tarpaulin sheets that were erected to protect their shops from monsoon rains, in Mumbai June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Residents carry their belongings through an alley flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man stands on the banks of the flooded river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man unlocks the door of his flooded house as other residents watch after a rise in the water level of river Yamuna in New Delhi June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A boy sits on a ladder next to his flooded house with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A resident carries his belongings through an alley flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man swims in the flooded waters of river Yamuna to retrieve floating watermelons in New Delhi June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Residents wade through an alley flooded with the rising water level of river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A submerged statue of the Hindu Lord Shiva stands amid the flooded waters of river Ganges at Rishikesh in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

DHARAMSALA Early monsoon rains have swollen the Ganges, India's longest river, swept away houses, killed at least 60 people and left tens of thousands stranded, officials said on Tuesday.

The rains are at least twice as heavy as usual in northwest and central India as the June-September monsoon spreads north, covering the whole country a month faster than normal.

The National Disaster Management Authority said a response force of 12 teams of 45 people each had been in action since Sunday, in addition to the army and border police.

In the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, where officials say at least 60 people had been killed, air force helicopters airdropped commandos to help rescue some of the tens of thousands of people unable to move because of the floods.

"We are on a war footing, we are working day and night," said R. Rajesh Kumar, a district official in Uttarkashi, where two national highways have been blocked.

The district has set up 32 camps to provide food and water for about 5,000 pilgrims and tourists caught by the floods while visiting local holy sites. The Ganges is sacred to Hindus.

Rains, which were 48 percent above normal across India up until June 16, are expected to ease up in the next week, according to weather department officials.

In the eastern state of Orissa, flash floods destroyed at least 678 houses and damaged crops in storage, the state's deputy relief commissioner, P.R. Mohapatra, said.

So far, the rains have not hit the summer sowing season in India, as planting of rice, sugar, cotton and other agricultural produce is not yet in full swing.

India is one of the world's biggest producers and consumers of grains and about 55 percent of its farmland relies on the monsoon for water.

Heavy rain early in the June-September season makes planting easier, but if flooding persists, stagnant water can delay sowing or damage early rice shoots.

(Additional reporting by Sruthi Gottipati and Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI, Jatindra Dash in BHUBANESHWAR, and Sharat Pradhan in LUCKNOW; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Nick Macfie)