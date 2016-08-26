Halliburton asks workers from banned countries not to travel to U.S.
Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
NEW DELHI An official from the newly formed alliance of major international seed companies in India said on Friday that market should determine prices of seeds rather than regulatory mechanism.
The alliance was formed to protest against India's moves to toughen regulation on genetically modified crops.
(Reporting by Krishna Das and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Malini Menon)
Halliburton Co has advised workers from the countries named in President Trump's immigration ban not to travel to the U.S., according to an email from a spokeswoman.
TOKYO Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the United States ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about carrying out his controversial campaign pledges.
U.S. brand management company Iconix Brand Group Inc is exploring a sale of its majority stake in Peanuts Worldwide LLC, which owns the rights to cartoon strip characters Snoopy and Charlie Brown, according to people familiar with the matter.