Oil slips toward $50 on doubts over duration of output cut
LONDON Oil fell further toward $50 a barrel on Monday, pressured by uncertainty over whether an OPEC-led production cut will be extended beyond June in an effort to counter a glut of crude.
MUMBAI The Indian government will push for a bankruptcy law in parliament in the remaining three days of the winter session, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday, hoping to end a political deadlock.
"I am going to be pushing for the insolvency and the bankruptcy law before Parliament in the next three days," the minister said in a speech at an industry event in New Delhi, calling the next three sessions "crucial" for passing key bills.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Ed Davies)
LONDON Oil fell further toward $50 a barrel on Monday, pressured by uncertainty over whether an OPEC-led production cut will be extended beyond June in an effort to counter a glut of crude.
LONDON The dollar slid to a four-month low against a basket of currencies on Monday as investors weighed the prospects of a U.S. fiscal spending boost under President Donald Trump after his failure to push through a key healthcare reform bill.