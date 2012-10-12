Cisco profit beats on strong demand for security products
Cisco Systems Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped mainly by strong demand for its security products.
BANGALORE Operating margins at Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) will decline by 200 basis points in the current fiscal year that ends in March 2013 from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer V. Balakrishnan said on Friday.
Infosys, India's second-ranked software services provider, reported a 24 percent gain in quarterly profit earlier on Friday, in line with estimates.
Kraft Heinz Co , the maker of Velveeta cheese, Heinz ketchup and Oscar Mayer meats, reported a higher-than-expected adjusted profit, helped by lower costs.
HONG KONG Lenovo Group Ltd , the world's largest personal computer (PC) maker, on Thursday posted a 67 percent slide in third-quarter net profit, lagging analyst estimates, as supply constraints and a weak macroeconomic environment weighed.