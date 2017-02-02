European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
MUMBAI India is likely to within months name advisers for its planned listing of five state-run general insurers to raise as much as $1.6 billion this year, bankers said.
In its budget published on Wednesday, the Indian government said it would sell unspecified stakes in New India Assurance Co Ltd, United India Insurance Co Ltd, Oriental Insurance Co Ltd, National Insurance Co Ltd, and reinsurer General Insurance Corp of India in the financial year starting in April.
Bankers expect the sales to happen by December.
India's federal cabinet approved the insurance stake sales in January, and the government had said at the time that they planned to cut their stakes in the companies in one or more tranches to 75 percent from 100 percent currently.
India's IPO market had its best year in six in 2016, led by a $900 million share sale in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd (ICIR.NS), the biggest private sector life insurer. BSE Ltd, formerly Bombay Stock Exchange, is set to list on Friday after a 12.43 billion rupees ($184 million) IPO.
($1 = 67.4100 Indian rupees)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.