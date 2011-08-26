MUMBAI India's Supreme Court extended a ban on mining to two more districts of the southern state of Karnataka on Friday, two TV stations said, a move likely to hamper output from the country's second biggest producer of the steel-making commodity.

The news that the ban had been extended to Tumkur and Chitradurga districts, as part of moves to control illegal mining, sent shares of three top iron ore miners -- Sesa Goa, NMDC and JSW Steel -- down by more than 5 percent.

The ban was imposed following the recommendations of a federal panel on August 19, channel CNBC TV-18 said.

