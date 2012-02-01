Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, posted quarterly sales below Wall Street estimates, hurt by a drop in demand in China, one of its biggest markets.
MUMBAI India's Mahindra Satyam (SATY.NS) posted a third-quarter net profit of 3.1 billion rupees ($62.7 million), TV channels reported on Wednesday.
It posted revenue of 17.2 billion rupees for the three months ended December 31, the channels reported.
(Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.