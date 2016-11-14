A notice is displayed on an ATM machine which is no longer dispensing cash in Chandigarh, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A notice is displayed outside an ATM counter which is no longer dispensing cash in Chandigarh, India, November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A notice is displayed on the gate of an ATM counter which is no longer dispensing cash in Chandigarh, India, November 14, 2016. The notice reads, 'Out of cash'. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

NEW DELHI India announced new measures on Monday to ease the cash crunch faced by millions after the government's decision last week to abolish large denomination notes to try and uncover billions of dollars in undeclared wealth.

The government will install new micro cash machines across the country and has asked banks to waive off transaction charges on debit and credit cards, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das told reporters.

Das said the government would also raise the cash withdrawal limit of at least three-month old current accounts to 50,000 rupees ($739) per week and said recalibrated cash machines would start dispensing new 2,000 rupee notes within two days.

Large crowds of Indians have gathered outside banks in recent days but struggled to withdraw money or swap the old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes that were banned last week.

