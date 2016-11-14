Asia shares steady, dollar and oil hold onto gains
SINGAPORE Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.
NEW DELHI India announced new measures on Monday to ease the cash crunch faced by millions after the government's decision last week to abolish large denomination notes to try and uncover billions of dollars in undeclared wealth.
The government will install new micro cash machines across the country and has asked banks to waive off transaction charges on debit and credit cards, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das told reporters.
Das said the government would also raise the cash withdrawal limit of at least three-month old current accounts to 50,000 rupees ($739) per week and said recalibrated cash machines would start dispensing new 2,000 rupee notes within two days.
Large crowds of Indians have gathered outside banks in recent days but struggled to withdraw money or swap the old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes that were banned last week.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Malini Menon)
SINGAPORE Oil prices were stable on Friday, with rising crude output from the United States offsetting efforts by OPEC and other producers to prop up the market by cutting supplies.
PHILADELPHIA U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would strike numerous bilateral trade deals, as opposed to multilateral accords like the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and they would include clauses to allow a 30-day termination notice.