U.S. new home sales take a breather in December
WASHINGTON New U.S. single-family home sales fell to a 10-month low in December after three straight months of strong gains.
NEW DELHI India will stop over-the-counter exchange of old currency notes, which were made illegal earlier this month, after midnight on Nov 24, the country's finance ministry said on Twitter.
Earlier this month the government withdrew large denomination notes in an attempt to uncover billions of dollars in undeclared wealth.
Those with old notes will still be allowed to deposit them into their bank accounts until Dec. 31, but not permitted to do outright exchanges.
Foreign citizens will be permitted to exchange foreign currency up to 5,000 rupees ($73) a week, the ministry said.
The government had permitted various exemptions for certain transactions where payment could be made through old 500 rupees and 1,000 rupees notes. These exemptions, with some additions and modifications, will continue until Dec. 15.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah)
WASHINGTON New U.S. single-family home sales fell to a 10-month low in December after three straight months of strong gains.
BRUSSELS The International Monetary Fund wants to fully participate in the latest Greek bailout, the head of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters on Thursday.
LONDON Oil prices were driven higher by a weakening dollar on Thursday, although gains were capped by plentiful supplies and bulging inventories in spite of efforts by producers to cut output.