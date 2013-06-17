A woman walks through a flooded street as as a four-wheel drive vehicle passes her during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Indian army soldiers rescue stranded villagers in a boat after floods triggered by heavy rains at Odhri village in Yamunanagar district of the northern Indian state of Haryana June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Indian army soldiers rescue stranded villagers in a boat after floods triggered by heavy rains at Odhri village in Yamunanagar district of the northern Indian state of Haryana June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A man pushes his bicycle though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman carries vegetables as she walks though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man holding an umbrella walks though a flooded street during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man pushes his stalled motorcycle through a flooded street as his friend walks with him during monsoon rains in Mumbai June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A building starts to collapse into rising water of river Ganga in northern India's pilgrimage town of Uttarkashi in this still image taken from video June 16, 2013, after 36 hours of rain. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV

A building collapses into the rising water of river Ganga in northern India's pilgrimage town of Uttarkashi in this still image taken from video June 16, 2013, after 36 hours of rain. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV

MUMBAI India's monsoon rains have covered the entire country a month ahead of the normal schedule, increasing the prospects for a bumper output for summer-sown crops such as rice, oilseeds and cotton in one of the world's leading producers.

The rains usually cover all of India by mid-July, but this year it happened on June 16, said a senior official at the India Meteorological Department, who did not want to be named.

The rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth as about 55 percent of the south Asian nation's arable land is rain-fed. The farm sector accounts for about 15 percent of India's near $2-trillion economy, Asia's third-biggest.

Monsoon rains, which arrived on schedule on the southern Kerala coast on June 1, recorded higher than average levels for the second straight week to June 12.

"A very strong pulse over the northwest region helped the monsoon to cover the entire country last night," said another official.

The rains should help speed up early sowing of summer crops, boosting potential output by allowing more time for crops to mature.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Ed Davies)