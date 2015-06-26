A girl runs through the beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds at Fort Kochi beach in Kerala June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Commuters take shelter under trees during a heavy rain shower in New Delhi, India, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A commuter prepares to park his scooter as his passenger holds an umbrella during a heavy rain shower in New Delhi, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Roadside eatery hawkers use a plastic sheet to cover themselves from a rain shower in front of India Gate in New Delhi, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man holds an umbrella and a teapot as he walks through a busy road during a rain shower in Ahmedabad, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman tries to hold an umbrella as she walks through a busy road during a rain shower in Ahmedabad, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Kashmiri woman walks on a footbridge as it rains in Srinagar, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A couple takes cover from rain under an umbrella along the shores of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

MUMBAI India's monsoon has covered the entire country, the weather office said on Friday, more than two weeks ahead of the normal schedule in a year that is forecast to see below average rains.

The revival of monsoon rains in the grain bowl of northwest and central regions should help speed up the sowing of main summer crops such as rice, corn, soybeans and cotton.

Over a quarter higher rainfall since the start of the June-September season has eased concerns of a first drought in six years.

Rains are vital to India's farm sector, which accounts for about 15 percent of the country's nearly $2 trillion economy.

Two-thirds of its 1.2 billion population live in rural areas. Last year, monsoon rains covered the country two days behind the schedule, hitting crop output.

