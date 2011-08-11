A man uses a plastic sheet to guard against a downpour while riding his trishaw in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

NEW DELHI India's monsoon rains were 14 percent above normal in the week to Aug 11, improving sharply from 22 percent below average the previous week, the weather office said on Thursday, boosting the production outlook for summer crops such cane and cotton.

India's June to September monsoon rains are crucial to crop output in 60 percent of the country that does not have adequate irrigation.

Last year, rainfall was 26 percent below normal in the week to August 11 after a weak start, but it picked up during the four-month season and ended normal.

(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)