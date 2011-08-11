German court says plans to dredge Elbe river partly illegal
LEIPZIG, Germany Plans to dredge the river Elbe in Hamburg, Germany's largest port, are partly in breach of the law, Germany's top administrative court ruled on Thursday.
NEW DELHI India's monsoon rains were 14 percent above normal in the week to Aug 11, improving sharply from 22 percent below average the previous week, the weather office said on Thursday, boosting the production outlook for summer crops such cane and cotton.
India's June to September monsoon rains are crucial to crop output in 60 percent of the country that does not have adequate irrigation.
Last year, rainfall was 26 percent below normal in the week to August 11 after a weak start, but it picked up during the four-month season and ended normal.
MANILA Philippine environment minister Regina Lopez said on Thursday her order to shut mines operating in watersheds is non-negotiable and has the backing of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has the final say on the fate of the affected mines.
BATON ROUGE, La. Some 31 people were reported injured after six tornadoes tore through New Orleans and other parts of Louisiana, pounding across highways and streets and leaving trees, power lines and homes leveled by Wednesday morning.