Magnitude 6.1 quake hits northern Chile: USGS
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile, 144 km (90 miles) southeast of Calama, at a depth of 188 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Saturday.
MUMBAI A fire in one of Mumbai's three rubbish dumps on Saturday has triggered a fall in air quality to "poor", the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board said.
The rise came after several schools in India's financial capital had to be shut down in January due to worries children would suffer breathing problems tied to the smog because of a fire at the same dump.
The worsening air quality is raising concerns that Mumbai will start to resemble Delhi, which has taken measures to restrict the use of private cars in a city that the World Health Organization said in 2014 was the most polluted among nearly 1,600 cities it had studied.
"Fire is under control but the smoke will continue to be there till the time the fire is completely extinguished," said a control room officer at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which is responsible for the civil administration of the city.
Fires at dumping grounds occasionally lead to spikes in pollution in Mumbai, which traditionally has had better air quality than Delhi.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Nick Macfie)
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile, 144 km (90 miles) southeast of Calama, at a depth of 188 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Saturday.
ABUJA The United Nations' World Food Programme could in a few weeks run out of funding to feed millions living on the brink of famine in Nigeria, four people familiar with the matter said, intensifying one of the world's largest humanitarian crises.