Avalanche kills two in Austria's Tyrol region
VIENNA An avalanche in Austria's western region of Tyrol killed two people on Friday, local police said, two days after another avalanche in the same province killed four Swiss men.
CHENNAI India Six workers were injured when hot water spilled from a valve at Kudankulam nuclear power plant in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, a plant official said, adding there was no leak of radiation.
The injured were carrying out maintenance work in the turbine building when the incident took place. After being given first aid on the spot, they were taken to hospital, said R.S. Sundar, the plant's site director.
India started pumping electricity from the Russian-built power plant for the first time last October after long delays.
The plant has faced local opposition for a quarter of a century and witnessed violent protests in 2012 by villagers who said it was a threat to their safety.
Hundreds of millions of Indians still live without power and factories suffer frequent blackouts - an embarrassment to the country's aspirations as an emerging economic powerhouse.
BEIJING Even as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledges to ensure that blue skies never become a luxury, a state-backed firm is doing brisk business selling 48 yuan ($6.95) cans of fresh air bottled in a forest in western China.
TOKYO A court in Japan on Friday ruled that Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) and the government are liable for negligence in a case involving compensation for the Fukushima nuclear disaster, the first time the judiciary has ruled the state has liability, Japanese media reported.