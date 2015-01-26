Wall Street wavers as Trump faces key healthcare vote
Wall Street wavered on Thursday as investors snapped up beaten-down bank stocks and fretted about a vote on a healthcare bill that is seen as President Donald Trump's first policy test.
NEW DELHI U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday announced $4 billion in government-backed investments and lending to India, as he sought to scale up a trade relationship he said was "defined by so much untapped potential".
At a CEO summit hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Obama said that U.S. Export-Import Bank would finance $1 billion in exports of 'Made-in-America' products.
The Overseas Private Investment Corporation will lend $1 billion to small- and medium-sized enterprises in underserved rural areas of India.
Another $2 billion will be committed by the U.S. Trade and Development Agency for renewable energy, Obama said in a speech.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted narrowly to repeal regulations requiring internet service providers to do more to protect customers' privacy than websites like Alphabet Inc's Google or Facebook Inc .