MUMBAI Shares in India's Ranbaxy Laboratories (RANB.NS) gained 1.4 percent in the pre-opening trades after it said it made a provision of $500 million in connection with the investigation by U.S. Department of Justice after obtaining a consent decree from the U.S. food and drug administration.

Late on Monday, the firm, majority owned by Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co (4568.T), announced that it has received a consent decree with U.S. food and drug administration and is committed to ensure data integrity, comply with good manufacturing practices.

(Reporting by Ketan Bondre)