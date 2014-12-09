NEW DELHI India has asked states to ensure that all unregistered taxi services cease operations for now, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, after a female passenger reported she was raped by a driver contracted to U.S. online cab company Uber in New Delhi.

India's capital had already decided to ban all unregistered internet taxi firms after the incident, a government official told Reuters earlier on Tuesday. Uber has been operating in 11 Indian cities.

