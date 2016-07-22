An official points to check the level of water in the Krishna river after they opened the gates of Nagarjuna Sagar dam in Nalgonda district September 5, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

NEW DELHI Water levels in India's main reservoirs were at 34 percent of their storage capacity in the week to July 21, down 3 percentage points from a year earlier, government data showed.

The latest levels were higher than the last 10 years' average of 33 percent, and were 5 percentage points more compared with the previous week.

Monsoon rains, crucial for India's farm sector, were 7 percent below average in the week to July 20, but have been 1 percent above average since June 1, the typical onset time of the four-month long season.

The monsoon arrived in India on June 8 this year, a week later than usual.

Water levels in reservoirs are important primarily for irrigation during the summer and winter months, and for hydropower generation.

