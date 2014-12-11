People walk in a street, with the logo of VTB Bank displayed on the roof of a building, in Moscow, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

NEW DELHI Russian bank VTB (VTBR.MM) will open a $1 billion credit line to India's Essar Group, chief executive Andrei Kostin said on Thursday during a visit to New Delhi by President Vladimir Putin.

Kostin also said that VTB would not ask for more than 250 billion rubles ($4.6 billion) in financial assistance from a government rainy-day fund called the National Wealth Fund.

Russian banks have faced difficulties in refancing due to Western sanctions.

Kostin also said that state-controlled VTB has no plans to leave the London Stock Exchange, where its shares are listed.

(Writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by Malini Menon)