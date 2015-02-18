Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Kolkata in this file November 29, 2013 photo. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK Federal authorities in San Francisco are probing U.S.-based Mirach Capital Group, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters, amid allegations that the group gave a forged bank letter to Indian conglomerate Sahara as part of financing negotiations.

Sahara had sought to borrow more than $1 billion from Mirach to help bail its chairman, Subrata Roy, out of jail in New Delhi. Roy was jailed last year for contempt charges for failing to comply with a court order to repay investors in a bond transaction that was ruled to be illegal.

A lawyer for Sharma said that Sharma has not been contacted by the FBI, and an FBI spokesman said he could not confirm or deny an investigation.

